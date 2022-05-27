Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 May 2022
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 27.

EVENTS

1999 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the Law ratifying the Agreement on the eternal friendship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

2016 - The National Geographic members meet with Fazila Zhanaltai the photo of whom was on the cover of the magazine in 1954. She was asked to visit the presentation of the magazine’s Kazakh edition.

2018 – The Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture opens at the National Library of the Chuvash Republic.

2020 – The State Economic Growth Recovery Commission under the Kazakh President is established.


