May 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 27.

EVENTS

1992 - A monument to wrestler and akyn Baluan Sholak is unveiled in the namesake village in Shu district of Zhambyl region.

1999 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N.A. Nazarbayev signs the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Ratification of the Agreement on Eternal Friendship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan».

2016 - National Geographic Magazine finds Kazakh woman Fazila Zhanaltai who graced the cover of the magazine back in 1954 and invites her to the presentation of the first Kazakh edition of the magazine. Zhanaltai was only 16-17 when her photograph was taken by an American photograph.

2018 - The Kazakhstani Literature and Culture Center is opened at the National Library of the Chuvash Republic.