    May 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 May 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of May.

    NAMES

    Yerlan Karin (1976) is the State Councillor of Kazakhstan.

    Born in today’s Turkistan region is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University.

    Has been acting since June 2022.

    Maya Yegimbayeva (1977) is the managing director-chief of staff, member of the board of Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University.

    Has been appointed to the post in 2017.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

