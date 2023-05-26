Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 26. Today's Birthdays

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 May 2023, 08:00
May 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of May.

NAMES

photo

Yerlan Karin (1976) is the State Councillor of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Turkistan region is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University.

Has been acting since June 2022.

photo

Maya Yegimbayeva (1977) is the managing director-chief of staff, member of the board of Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2017.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Connectivity and green agenda: Kazakhstan and EU seek to boost trade, economic and investment cooperation
Connectivity and green agenda: Kazakhstan and EU seek to boost trade, economic and investment cooperation
From drought to century's worst floods: Emilia-Romagna disaster lays bare Italy's climate vulnerabilities
From drought to century's worst floods: Emilia-Romagna disaster lays bare Italy's climate vulnerabilities
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Industrially developed province of Vietnam ready to send business delegation to Kazakhstan
Industrially developed province of Vietnam ready to send business delegation to Kazakhstan
Kazakh President arrives in Grand Kremlin Palace to attend SEEC meetings
Kazakh President arrives in Grand Kremlin Palace to attend SEEC meetings
Investors plan to build sprinkling machines plants in Kazakhstan
Investors plan to build sprinkling machines plants in Kazakhstan
Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan
Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan
China renews blue alert for severe convection weather
China renews blue alert for severe convection weather
11 new schools to be built in Astana in 2023
11 new schools to be built in Astana in 2023