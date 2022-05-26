Go to the main site
    May 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of May.

    NAMES

    Yerlan Karin (1976) - Kazakh Statesman.

    Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University.

    In 2019 and 2020, he was an advisor to the President of Kazakhstan. In 2019, he worked as the Secretary of the National Public Trust Council under the Kazakh President. In 2020 and 2022, he was an assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

    He took up his current post in January 2022.


    Maya Yegimbayeva (1977) - Managing Director - Head of the Office, member of the Board of Kazakh Tourism.

    Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, and gained her master's degree from the Financial Academy under the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    She was appointed to her current post in November 2017.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
