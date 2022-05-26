Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 26. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2022, 08:00
May 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of May.

NAMES

photo

Yerlan Karin (1976) - Kazakh Statesman.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University.

In 2019 and 2020, he was an advisor to the President of Kazakhstan. In 2019, he worked as the Secretary of the National Public Trust Council under the Kazakh President. In 2020 and 2022, he was an assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in January 2022.

photo


Maya Yegimbayeva (1977) - Managing Director - Head of the Office, member of the Board of Kazakh Tourism.

Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, and gained her master's degree from the Financial Academy under the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

She was appointed to her current post in November 2017.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022