May 26. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of May.

NAMES

photo

Deputy Head of the Office of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Zhanar BEKBANOVA was born in 1975 in Karaganda city. She is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz. Prior to taking up her recent post in January 2018, she was deputy director of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo


Assistant to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan KARIN was born in 1976 in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University. During his professional career he held many notable posts, including Director General of the International Institute of Modern Policy, adviser to akim (governor) of Mangistau region, Secretary of the Nur Otan Party, Director of KazISS, Chairman of the Board of JSC «RTRC «Qazaqstan», and Secretary of the National Council of Public Trust under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2020.

photo


First Deputy Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan TAUBAYEV was born in 1976 in Atyrau city. He graduated from the Atyrau Institute of Oil and Gas and the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University. He was designated to his recent post in May 2020. Prior to that he served as the deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region.


