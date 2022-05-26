Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 26.

EVENTS

1856 - Shoqan Walikhanov writes one of the highly creative parts of the legend Pominki Kuketai khana (Kuketai Khan’s funeral), marking the beginning of his writings of Manas epic.

1995 - The message on the elimination of the last nuclear weapon on the former Semipalatinsk Test Site, which saw a total 459 nuclear explosions, including 113 in the atmosphere, is issued.

2005 - The ceremony of the stone laying at the construction site of the new building of the Turkish Embassy in Astana city is held as part of the official visit of Turkish Prime Minister at the time Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

2015 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is the only CIS university to join COMSATS. 2016 - Japan's Fuji Television begins shooting a film about the Lines in Torgay, Kazakhstan. 2017 – At the 85th session of the Assembly of the World Organisation for Animal Health member countries Kazakhstan is recognized as a zone free of foot-and-mouth disease

2017 – The agreement to carry out scientific archeological excavations is signed between the TWESCO and the National Museum of Mongolia.

2021 - The week of Kazakh film is solemnly opened in Serbia.

2021 - The first kurultai (meeting) of Kazakhs takes place in Kyiv.


