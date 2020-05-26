Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 26.

EVENTS

1993 – Poetry Days , dated to the 100th anniversary of Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev, take place in Turkey.

1995 – It is reported that the last nuclear device would be destroyed in the territory of the former Semipalatinsk testing site. During 45 years of testing 459 nuclear test explosions were conducted there.

2005 – As part of the official visit of Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kazakhstan an official ground-breaking ceremony of a new building of the Embassy of Turkey takes place.

2015 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University is the first intra-CIS to join the COMSATS.

2016 – Fuji Television of Japan makes a film about Torgai geoglyphs for Mystery all the world program.

2017 – Kazakhstan is declared as a foot-and-mouth disease-free zone.

2017 – TWESCO head Darkhan Kydyrali and director of the National Museum of Mongolia Dagvaadorjiin Sukhbaatar signed an agreement on joint scientific archeological excavations.


