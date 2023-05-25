May 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of May.

NAMES

Emmanuil Romanenko (1903-1970) – prominent Kazakhstani musical instrument maker of his time.

Romanenko designed the Dombra as it is today. In 1932, together with Akhmet Zhubanov he designed and made the first models of orchestral instruments – Dombra and Kobyz – modeled after the orchestra of Russian folk instruments





Sagadat Nurmagambetov (1924-2013) – Army General, First Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, WWII veteran, Hero of the Soviet Union, People’s Hero, honored citizen of Astana, Almaty, Donetsk cities.

Born in Akmola region, he joined the Red Army and sent to Turkmenistan to study at the military school in the city of Kushka in 1942.

Nurmagambetov fought until 1945 as a commander of a machine-gun platoon, commander of the rifle battalion of the 1052 Rifle Regiment of the 301 class two Suvorov Donetsk Order of the fifth Berlin Rifle Division Shock Army.





He took part in the liberation of Krasnodar krai, Ukraine, Moldavia, Western Belarus, and Poland.

Saiden Zholdassbayev (1936-2021) - famed Kazakh archeologist, PhD, Professor.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University, post-graduate courses at the Institute of History, Archeology, and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

As a result of his studies, he penned 10 monographs, 34 books, and over 300 scientific, popular-science articles.





Yerbolat Ospanov (1967) – Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Sustainability Foundation. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Kazakh State Management Academy, Los Angeles University, MBA program at the University of California.

He took up his current post in February 2020.





Bagdat Kozhakhmetov (1973) – journalist, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Language Policy of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

Born in the village of Akzhazyk, Panfilovsk district, Taldy-Kurgan (today’s Almaty) region, he graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University.

He took up his current post in December 2022.





Daniyar Akishev (1976) – Kazakh statesman.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, partook in courses and seminars held by the world’s financial organizations and institutions in countries such as the USA, South Korea, Austria, Turkey, and so on.

Between 2014 and 2015, he headed the social and economic monitoring department of the Kazakh President’s Office. In 2015-2019, he acted as the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. He also worked as an advisor to the Kazakh President in 2019.

In 2019 and 2022, he was an assistant to the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.





Yerzhan Nukezhanov (1981) – Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2019.



