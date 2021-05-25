May 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of May.

Emmanuil Romanenko (1903-1970) – a prominent Kazakhstani musical instrument maker.

Romanenko designed the Dombra as it is today. In 1932, together with Akhmet Zhubanov he designed and made the first models of orchestral instruments – Dombra and Kobyz – modeled after the orchestra of Russian folk instruments













Sagadat Nurmagambetov (1924-2013) – the Army General, First Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, WWII veteran, Hero of the Soviet Union, People’s Hero, honored citizen of Astana, Almaty, Donetsk cities.

Born in Akmola region, he joined the Red Army and sent to Turkmenistan to study at the military school in the city of Kushka in 1942.

Nurmagambetov fought until 1945 as a commander of a machine-gun platoon, commander of the rifle battalion of the 1052 Rifle Regiment of the 301 class two Suvorov Donetsk Order of the fifth Berlin Rifle Division Shock Army.

He took part in liberation of Krasnodar krai, Ukraine, Moldavia, Western Belarus, and Poland.

Yerbolat Ospanov (1967) – Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Sustainability Foundation.

He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Kazakh State Management Academy, Los Angeles University, MBA program at University of California.

He took up his current post in February 2020.













Daryn Tuyakov (1969) – Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Andropov Leningrad Higher Military-Political School of Air Defense, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, International Business Academy, and RANEPA University.













Bagdat Kozhakhmetov (1973) – a journalist, famed specialist in PR, PR manager. Born in the village of Akzhazyk, Panfilovsk district, Taldy-Kurgan (today’s Almaty) region, he graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University.

In 2020, he worked as an official spokesperson of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.













Daniyar Akishev (1976) – an Assistant to the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, took part in courses and seminars held by the world’s financial organizations and institutions in countries such as the USA, South Korea, Austria, Turkey, and so on.

Between 2014 and 2015, he headed the social and economic monitoring department of the Kazakh President’s Office. In 2015-2019, he acted as the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. He also worked as an advisor to the Kazakh President in 2019.

Yerzhan Nukezhanov (1981) – Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.



