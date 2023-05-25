May 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 25.

EVENTS

1931– Balkhash district is established in Almaty region.

1992– The agreement on mutual assistance, friendship, and cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation as well as on inviolability of borders is inked between the two countries.

2010– The Turkic Academy, a scientific and research center, is inaugurated at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkey, the U.S., Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine attend the event.

2015 – The opening ceremony of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Avenue is held in the Turkish city of Adana.

2016– A statue to prominent statesman, WWII veteran, Hero of the Soviet Union Sagadat Nurmagambetov is unveiled in Akmola region.

2017– The Repressed Turkologists’ Legacy Museum opens doors at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana. Attending the event are scientists and intellectual circles of Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

2018– The opening ceremony of the memorial plate honoring the women of Jewish nationality imprisoned in the camp in 1938-1953 takes place at the ALZHIR Museum Memorial Complex.

2019- Kazakhstan for the first time ever marks the International Day of UN Peacekeepers instituted by the UN General Assembly on May 29, 2002.

2019– Kazakhstan’s powerlifting champion Karman Abdulkarim wins the 2019 IPF Bench Press World Championships in Tokyo. He also sets a new world record by lifting 175.5kg.

2020– The nationwide project ‘Birgemiz: Taza Álem’ aimed at protecting the environment is implemented in Kazakhstan as part of the Year of the Volunteer.

2021- Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev amends the Constitutional law on elections in Kazakhstan.

2021- The Trading House of Azerbaijan opens doors in Astana.



