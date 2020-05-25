May 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 25.

EVENTS

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation ink the Agreement on Mutual Assistance, Friendship and Cooperation, and reach accords on the inviolability of borders between the two countries.

2006 – Erection of Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline section located in China is completed.

2010 - Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Abdullah Gul of the Republic of Turkey establish the Turkic Academy.

2015 - The avenue named after the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, opens in the downtown of Adana, Turkey.

2017 - The Heritage Museum of Turkologists - Victims of Repressions is opened at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana.

2017 - The place of residence of Sultanmukhamed Bakhadur Sultan, an 18th-century prominent Kazakh military and state leader is discovered near the River Irtysh in Pavlodar.

2018 - ALZHIR ( Akmola camp wives of traitors of Motherland ) museum and memorial complex holds a ceremony of opening a memorial plate in memory of women of Jewish nationality who served time in the labor camp in 1938-1953.

2019 – For the first time in its history Kazakhstan celebrates the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, announced by the UN General Assembly on May 29, 2002.

2019 - Karaman Abdulkarim becomes the world champion twice and sets a new world record - 175.5 kg at the International Powerlifting Championships in Tokyo.



