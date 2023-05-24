May 24. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of May.

Natalya Godunova (1972) - Chairwoman of the Supreme Auditor’s Chamber of Kazakhstan.

Born in Uralsk city, she graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Financial Academy under the Russian Government.

She took up her current post in 2022.

Nurlan Karbenov (1972) - member of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant-General of aviation.

Born in Rudny city, Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Yekaterinburg Suvorov Military School, Kachnisk Higher Military Aviation School for pilots, Gagarin Air Force Academy of the Defense Ministry of Russia, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Ilya Ilyin (1988) - Kazakhstani weightlifter, multiple world champion, honored master of sport of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda, he graduated from the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.

In 2008, Ilya Ilyin won the gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics lifting 180kg in the snatch and 226 in the clean and jerk. In 2010, he became the champion of Kazakhstan and the Asian Games.

Ilyin became the world's three-time champion lifting 407kg in total at the 2011 World Weightlifting Championships in Paris. After lifting 418kg in total, he set the world record in the double event and the new record in the snatch at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

He broke four records in the two weight classes (94 and 105kg).

Dimash Kudaibergen (real name Dinmukhammed Kudaibergenov) - Kazakh singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist.

He was born in Aktobe city. Dimash Kudaibergen won the Grand Prix of the Slavyanski Bazaar 2015 contest, Narodnyi lyubimets national prize, and received the honorary certificate of Kazakhstan for the valuable contribution to the strengthening of the unity of the people of Kazakhstan, participated in the ABU TV song international festival.

On January 22, 2017, Dimash took second place in China's contest ‘I am a Singer’.

Dimash is famous for his wide vocal range covering five octaves, extending from F2 to D8.



