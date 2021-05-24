May 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of May.

NAMES

Chairperson of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Nataliya GODUNOVA was born in 1972 in Uralsk city. She is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute and the Finance Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation. Prior to taking up her recent post in February 2018, she was a member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2017-2018.





Kazakhstan's weightlifter and world champion Iliya ILIYIN was born in 1988 in Kyzylorda. He is a graduate of the Korkyt-Ata Kyzylorda State University. Iliyin won the Kazakhstan weightlifting championships as well as international weightlifting championships many times. He also clinched weightlifting gold both at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

Kazakhstani singer and composer Dimash KUDAIBERGENOV was born in 1994 in Aktobe. He is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe music school. Dimash won the grand prix of the 2015 Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk. On October 28, 2015 Dimash for the first time ever presented Kazakhstan in Istanbul at the ABU Song Festivals. In 2016 he was awarded state arts scholarship of the First President of Kazakhstan. In 2017 Dimash took the second place in China's I Am a Singer reality show. On March 27, 2017 he won Top Chinese Music Award, China’s analogue of Grammy Awards.

