May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 24.

EVENTS

1933 – ‘Qazaqtyn korkem adebieti’ publishing house is established. Later in 1964 it is renamed into ‘Zhasushy’.

1994 - The European Union initials the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Kazakhstan and one week later - with the Kyrgyz Republic.

1995 – The Headquarters of the border troops of the Republic of Kazakhstan is transformed into the State Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan on protection of the state border.

2006 - The first batch of Kazakh crude oil arrives at the Chinese border checkpoint through Kazakhstan-China pipeline.

2007 - The Republic of Kazakhstan inaugurates its Honorary Consulate in the Czech Republic.

2010 – The Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University becomes a member of the University of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that unites 53 universities from Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

2011 - A book about Japanese prisoners of war who were in Karaganda region is published in Kazakhstan. All the money raised is channeled into the Japan Earthquake Relief Fund.

2013 – The Croatian capital, Zagreb, welcomes the grand opening of «Contrasts of Kazakhstan» photo exhibition dedicted to unique images of Kazakhstan’s nature.

2013 - The Kazakh Language and Culture Center is unveiled in Slavgorod, Altai Krai, Russia, with the support from Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute.

2013 - The first Kazakhstan Maritime Academy (KMA) is founded in Almaty with the participation of Tengizchevroil (TCO) and the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

2016 - A nuclear research reactor is launched at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2020 – 30 musicians from seven Turkic-speaking states, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan (Russia), Uzbekistan, and Turkey, perform Kazakh poet and writer Saken Seifullin’s ‘Tau ishinde’ on 17 national musical instruments as part of the international online project launched by TURKSOY.

2021 – Kazakhstani para athlete David Degtyarev wins gold in the Men’s 54 kg weight class at the World Para Powerlifting Cup. The event brings together over 90 athletes from 25 countries of the world.

2022 – Baku hosts the round table dated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The round table sees the signing of the memorandum on creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan expert council.