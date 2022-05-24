May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 24.

EVENTS

1994 - The European Union initials the Agreement on partnership and cooperation iwth Kazakhstan, and a week later with Kyrgyzstan.

1995 - Kazakhstan restructures the Central Border Force Department into the State Committee on State Border Protection.

2006 - The first batch of Kazakh oil is transported to the Chinese border point by the Kazakh-Chinese pipeline.

2007 - The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in the Czech Republic.

2010 - The Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University joins the Shangai Cooperation Organization University.

2011 - THe book about the Japanese war prisoners in Karaganda region is issued. All proceeds from the book's release were sent to the Japan Earthquake Relief Fund.

2013 - The solemn opening of the photo exhibition Contrasts of Kazakhstan with the images of the unique natural landscape of Kazakhstan on display takes place in Zagreb, Croatia.

2013 - The Kazakh language and culture center is opened in the city of Slavgorod, Altai krai, Russia.

2013 - Tengizchevroil and Kazakh-British Technical University establish the Naval Academy of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

2016 - The launch of the nuclear reactor BBP-K takes place at the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

2019 - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the title of Honored Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.

2021 - David Degtyarev of Kazakhstan wins the gold medal in the men's 54kg event at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships.