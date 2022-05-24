Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 24.

EVENTS

1994 - The European Union initials the Agreement on partnership and cooperation iwth Kazakhstan, and a week later with Kyrgyzstan.

1995 - Kazakhstan restructures the Central Border Force Department into the State Committee on State Border Protection.

2006 - The first batch of Kazakh oil is transported to the Chinese border point by the Kazakh-Chinese pipeline.

2007 - The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in the Czech Republic.

2010 - The Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University joins the Shangai Cooperation Organization University.

2011 - THe book about the Japanese war prisoners in Karaganda region is issued. All proceeds from the book's release were sent to the Japan Earthquake Relief Fund.

2013 - The solemn opening of the photo exhibition Contrasts of Kazakhstan with the images of the unique natural landscape of Kazakhstan on display takes place in Zagreb, Croatia.

2013 - The Kazakh language and culture center is opened in the city of Slavgorod, Altai krai, Russia.

2013 - Tengizchevroil and Kazakh-British Technical University establish the Naval Academy of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

2016 - The launch of the nuclear reactor BBP-K takes place at the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

2019 - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the title of Honored Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.

2021 - David Degtyarev of Kazakhstan wins the gold medal in the men's 54kg event at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships.


Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
