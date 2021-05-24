May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 24.

EVENTS

1933 – ‘Qazaqtyn korkem adebieti’ publishing house is founded. Later in 1964 it is renamed into ‘Zhasushy’.

1994 - The European Union initials the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Kazakhstan, and, a week later, with the Kyrgyz Republic.

1995 – In order to improve the regime of the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Headquarters of the border troops of the Republic of Kazakhstan is transformed into the State Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan on protection of the state border.

2002 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded Poland's Order of the White Eagle in recognition of his special merits in developing cooperation between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2006 - The first batch of Kazakh crude oil arrives at a Chinese border checkpoint through Kazakhstan-China pipeline.

2007 - The Republic of Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in the Czech Republic.

2010 – The Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University becomes a member of the University of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which unites 53 HEIs from Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

2011 - A book about Japanese prisoners of war who were in Karaganda region is released in Kazakhstan. All the money raised are sent to the Japan Earthquake Relief Fund.

2013 – The Croatian capital, Zagreb, hosts the grand opening of «Contrasts of Kazakhstan» photo exhibition.

2013 - The Kazakh Language and Culture Center opens its doors in Slavgorod, Altai Krai, Russia, with the support from Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute.

2013 - The first Kazakhstan Maritime Academy (KMA) is founded in Almaty with the participation of Tengizchevroil (TCO) and the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

2016 - A nuclear research reactor is launched at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019 - In accordance with the decision of the leaders of the Turkic Council member states Nursultan Nazarbayev is honored the lifelong status of Honorary Chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States for his significant contribution to the development of the countries of the Turkic world.

2020 – 30 musicians from seven Turkic-speaking states, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan (Russia), Uzbekistan, and Turkey, perform Kazakh poet and writer Saken Seifullin’s ‘Tau ishinde’ on 17 national musical instruments as part of the international online project launched by TURKSOY.



