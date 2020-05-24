May 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 24.

EVENTS

1994 - The European Union initials the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Kazakhstan, and, a week later, with the Kyrgyz Republic.

2002 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded Poland's Order of the White Eagle in recognition of his special merits in developing cooperation between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2006 - The first batch of Kazakh crude oil through Kazakhstan-China pipeline arrives at a Chinese border checkpoint.

2007 - The Republic of Kazakhstan opens the Honorary Consulate in the Czech Republic.

2011 - A book about Japanese prisoners of war, who were in Karaganda region, is published in Kazakhstan. All the proceeds were sent to the Japan Earthquake Relief Fund.

2013 - Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, hosts the grand opening of «Contrasts of Kazakhstan» photo exhibition.

2013 - The Kazakh Language and Culture Center is opened in Slavgorod, Altai Krai, Russia, with the support from Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute.

2013 - With the direct participation of Tengizchevroil (TCO) and the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU), the first Kazakhstan Maritime Academy (KMA) is founded in Almaty.

2016 - A nuclear research reactor is launched at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019 - In accordance with the decision of the leaders of the Turkic Council states, Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the lifelong status of Honorary Chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states for his significant contribution to the development of the countries of the Turkic world.