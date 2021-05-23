May 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of May.

NAMES

Kazakhstani archeologist, one of the founders of Kazakhstan's archeological school, who discovered the Golden Man, corresponding member of the German Archeological Institute Kemal AKISHEV (1924-2003) was born in Pavlodar region. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He helmed the Zhetysu, North Kazakhstan, and South Kazakhstan archeological expeditions and headed several archeological departments at several universities. Akishev collected scientific information concerning historical monuments of Saryarka, unearthed the Golden Man at the Yessik burial mound (5-4 c. B.C.), Besshatyr burial mounds (1957-1961), and Otyrar monuments of global significance.

Kazakhstani statesman and public figure, researcher, diplomat, Doctor of Science (Philology), and professor Adil AKHMETOV was born in 1941 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Pedagogic Institute of Foreign Languages. For many years he worked in the educational sphere of Kazakhstan. In 1999, he was appointed as the First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Afterwards, he served at the Kazakh embassies in the UK, Norway, and Sweden. He also was the founder and the first rector of the Kazakh-British Technical University.

Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat BAIMUKASHEV was born in 1967 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee, and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. He was appointed to the recent post in March 2020.

