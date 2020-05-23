Go to the main site
    May 23. Today's Birthdays

    23 May 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of May.

    NAMES

    Kemal Akihsev (1924-2003) is a Kazakhstani archeologist, one of the founders of Kazakhstan's archeological school, who discovered the Golden Man, corresponding member of the German Archeological Institute.
    Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.
    Akishev collected scientific information concerning historical monuments of Saryarka, unearthed the Golden Man at the Yessik burial mound (5-4 c. B.C.), Besshatyr burial mounds (1957-1961), Otyrar monuments of global significance.

    History of Kazakhstan
