May 23. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 May 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of May.

NAMES

Kemal Akihsev (1924-2003) is a Kazakhstani archeologist, one of the founders of Kazakhstan's archeological school, who discovered the Golden Man, corresponding member of the German Archeological Institute.
Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.
Akishev collected scientific information concerning historical monuments of Saryarka, unearthed the Golden Man at the Yessik burial mound (5-4 c. B.C.), Besshatyr burial mounds (1957-1961), Otyrar monuments of global significance.


