May 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 23.

EVENTS

1936 – The Kyrmangazy Kazakh Folk Instruments Orchestra gives a triumphal performance at the final concert of the Decade of the Kazakh Arts and Literature in Moscow, Russia.

1992 – Representatives of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, the U.S. and Kazakhstan sign the Lisbon Protocol to the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Lisbon.

1996 –TheTselinograd Civil Engineering Institute and the Tselinograd Teacher's Trainings Institute merge to transform into the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

1996 – TheNational Identity Development Concept of the Republic of Kazakhstan is approved.

2005 - The first document, «The Kazakh» newspaper, is digitized at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan to preserve Khodji Ahmed Yassawi literary legacy.

2012 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Turkey Recep Erdogan sign the joint economic program, New Synergy, to bring trade and economic, investment cooperation between the two nations to a brand new level.

2014 – 22-year-old Yeldos Bayalyshbayev opens a fitness club for the people with special needs in Taldykorgan city.

2016 – Kazakhstan’sfirst multimedia business news channel Atameken Business Channel is launched.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is honored with the Jersey Joe Walcott award by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) at the 34th annual Convention in St. Petersburg (the U.S.) for outstanding achievements in boxing.

2021 – 14-year-old Arulat Mukhametkali from Ekibastuz wins big at the nail art contest in Paris. He does manicure to help his mother to treat his younger brother with special needs.