May 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Historical events for the 23rd of May in Kazakhstan's history.

EVENTS

1936 – The Kyrmangazy Kazakh Folk Instruments Orchestra gives an incredible performance at the final concert of the Decade of the Kazakh Arts and Literature in Moscow, Russia.

1992 – Representatives of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan sign the Lisbon Protocol to the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction treaty in Lisbon.

1996 –TheTselinograd Civil Engineering Institute and the Tselinograd Teacher's Trainings Institute merge into the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

1996 – TheNational Identity Development Concept of the Republic of Kazakhstan is approved.

2005 - The first document, «The Kazakh» newspaper, is digitized at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its aim is to preserve Khodji Ahmed Yassawi literary legacy.

2012 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Turkey Recep Erdogan ink the joint economic program, New Synergy, to bring trade and economic, investment cooperation between the two nations to a brand new level.

2014 – 22-year-old Yeldos Bayalyshbayev opens a fitness club for the people with special needs in Taldykorgan city.

2016 – Kazakhstan’sfirst multimedia business news channel Atameken Business Channel is launched.

2017 – Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennay Golovkin is honored with the Jersey Joe Walcott award by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) at the 34th annual Convention in St. Petersburg (the U.S.) for outstanding achievements in boxing.

2019 – Kazakhstani athletes haul three gold and two silver medals at the 2nd Open Eurasian Games of Martial Arts in Ufa, Bashkortostan. The event brings together some 3,000 athletes from Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.