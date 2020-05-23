May 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 23.

EVENTS

1936 – The Kyrmangazy Kazakh Folk Instruments Orchestra gives an incredible performance at the final concert of the Decade of the Kazakh Arts and Literature in Moscow, Russia.

1992 – Representatives of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan sign the Lison Protocol to the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction treaty in Lisbon.

1996 –TheTselinograd Civil Engineering Institute and the Tselinograd Teacher's Trainings Institute are merged into the Gumilyov Eurasian University.

1996 – TheNational identity development concept of Kazakhstan is approved.

2005 - The first document, «Kazakh» newspaper is digitized at the National Library of Kazakhstan. Its aim is to preserve Khodji Akhmed Yassawi literary legacy.

2012 –President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister Recep Erdogan of Turkey sign the joint economic program, New Synergy, to bring trade and economic, investment cooperation to a brand new level.

2014 – 22-year-old Yeldos Bayalyshbayev opens a fitness club for the people with special needs in Taldykorgan city.

2016 – Kazakhstan’sfirst multimedia business news channel Atameken Business Channel is launched.

2017 – Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennay Golovkin is honored with the Jersey Joe Walcott award by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) at the 34th annual Convention in St. Petersburg (the U.S.) for outstanding achievements in boxing.

2019 – Kazakhstani athletes clinch 3 gold and 2 silver medals at the 2nd Open Eurasian Games of Martial Arts in Ufa, Bashkortostan. The event brought together some 3,000 athletes from Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan. Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.



