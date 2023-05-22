Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 22. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of May.

NAMES

photo

Assylbek Kozhakhmetov (1958) is the founder and president of the Almaty Management University.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, studied at training centres in Germany, France, the UK, Belgium, Hungary, and Estonia.

Has been acting since 2014.



photo

Saule Aitpayeva (1960) is the public figure, first woman in Kazakhstan’s history to obtain the title of the general.

Born in Turgai (today’s Akmola region) is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.





photo

Aidar Zhumabayev(1694) is the academician of the Journalism Academy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Gorky Literature Institute.


