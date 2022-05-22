May 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of May.

NAMES

Founder and President of the Almaty Management University Assylbek KOZHAKHMETOV was born in 1958 in Akmola region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University and trained at the leading management centers in Germany, France, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Hungary, and Estonia. He dedicated most part of his career to developing training of managers in Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in 2014.





Member of the National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demography Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; first woman in Kazakhstan’s history to obtain the title of general Saule AITPAYEVA was born in 1960 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute. She has been a member of the commission since 2006. She also served as the deputy of the Senate between 2017-2022.





Member of the Journalism Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidar ZHUMABAYEV was born in 1964 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Gorky Literature Institute. Throughout his career he worked for television companies and press services. He was advisor to the CEO of JSC Kazpost, vice president of the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and independent director of JSC Qazcontent.





Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on sociocultural development Larissa PAVLOVETS was born in 1967 in Akmola region. She graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Institute and the ISMA University (Latvia). She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.



