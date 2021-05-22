Go to the main site
    May 22. Today's Birthdays

    22 May 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of May.

    NAMES

    Assylbek Kozhakhmetov (1958) is the president of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, studied at training centres in Germany, France, the UK, Belgium, Hungary, and Estonia.

    Has been acting since June 2018.



    Saule Aitpayeva (1960) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law enforcement bodies committee.

    Born in Turgai (today’s Akmola region) is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

    She is the first woman in Kazakhstan to gain the title of a General, awarded Dank Order, II degree.


    Aidar Zhumabayev (1694) is the academician of the Journalism Academy of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Gorky Literature Institute.





    Larissa Pavlovets (1967) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

    Born in Turgai region is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Institute, ISMA University.

    Has been serving since this January.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
