Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 22. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 May 2021, 08:00
May 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of May.

NAMES

photo

Assylbek Kozhakhmetov (1958) is the president of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, studied at training centres in Germany, France, the UK, Belgium, Hungary, and Estonia.

Has been acting since June 2018.



photo

Saule Aitpayeva (1960) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law enforcement bodies committee.

Born in Turgai (today’s Akmola region) is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

She is the first woman in Kazakhstan to gain the title of a General, awarded Dank Order, II degree.


photo

Aidar Zhumabayev (1694) is the academician of the Journalism Academy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Gorky Literature Institute.





photo

Larissa Pavlovets (1967) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in Turgai region is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Institute, ISMA University.

Has been serving since this January.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana