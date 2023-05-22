May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 22.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes the 164th state to join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

2006 –The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens in Abu Dhabi to strengthen diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

2012– Citizens of Kazakhstan take part in the parade of Turkic-speaking countries in New York to fly their flags and demonstrate their national costumes.

2013 – Kazakhstan establishes the state prize named after Al-Farabi for breakthrough scientific research and innovations.

2013 – Baiterek National Management Holding is established to optimize development institutions, financial organizations management system as well as to develop national economy.

2014 – The Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University is recognized as the best higher educational institution for innovations in the CIS.

2014 – Kazakhstan is elected as the chairman of the Asia-Pacific Forum for Sustainable Development.

2017 – Kazakhstan wins first gold at the World Archery Cup in Shanghai, China.

2021 – Kazakh Ambassador to Switzerland presents his credentials to Director General of the Universal Postal Union Bishar Hussein.



