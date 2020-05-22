Go to the main site
    May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 May 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 22.

    EVENTS

    1992 - Kazakhstan becomes 164th state to join UNESCO.

    2006 - The embassy of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Abu Dhabi in order to strengthen diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

    2012 - Citizens of Kazakhstan partake in the parade of Turkic-speaking countries in New York to fly their flags and demonstrate their national costumes.

    2013 - Baiterek National Management Holding is founded to optimize development institutions, financial organizations management system and to develop national economy.

    2014 - The Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University is recognized as the best intra-CIS for inventing.

    2014 - Kazakhstan is elected as chair-state of the Asia-Pacific Forum for Sustainable Development.

    2017 - Kazakhstan for the first time ever grabs gold at the World Archery Cup in Shanghai. Denis Gankin, Sanzhar Mussayev and Oibek Saidiyev became the winners of the World Cup.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
