May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 May 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 22.

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakhstan becomes 164th state to join UNESCO.

2006 - The embassy of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Abu Dhabi in order to strengthen diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

2012 - Citizens of Kazakhstan partake in the parade of Turkic-speaking countries in New York to fly their flags and demonstrate their national costumes.

2013 - Baiterek National Management Holding is founded to optimize development institutions, financial organizations management system and to develop national economy.

2014 - The Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University is recognized as the best intra-CIS for inventing.

2014 - Kazakhstan is elected as chair-state of the Asia-Pacific Forum for Sustainable Development.

2017 - Kazakhstan for the first time ever grabs gold at the World Archery Cup in Shanghai. Denis Gankin, Sanzhar Mussayev and Oibek Saidiyev became the winners of the World Cup.


