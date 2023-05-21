Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 21. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of May.

NAMES

photo

Alexey Volkov (1958) is the director of the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administartion Academy under the Kazakh President.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, courses at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations Malaysia.

Has been acting since November 2022.





photo

Yerbolat Dossayev (1970) is the Mayor of Almaty city.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Almaty Energetics Institute, Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

Prior to the appointment served as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan (2017-2019), National Bank Chairman (2019-2022).

Has been acting since January 2022.

photo


Kuanysh Yelikbayev (1988) is the chairman of the technical regulation and metrology committee of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the KBTU, the UIB, the Seifullin KazATU, the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia and the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in 2022.


