May 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of May.

NAMES

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Greecewas born in 1958 in Almaty city. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He attended the courses at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations in Malaysia. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1992. He served at the Kazakh embassies in Switzerland and Poland. He also worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2002-2003 and was Deputy Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2012-2016. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2016.

Assistant to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy- the 1deputy head of the department of Presidential Affairswas born in 1967 in Kokchetav (today’s Akmola region). He is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Market Institute at the Ryskulov Kazakh State Public Administration Academy. Throughout his career he held many notable posts. He took up his recent post in March 2019.

Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1970 in Almaty city. He is the graduate of the Almaty Energetics Institute and the Bauman Moscow State Technical University. Mr. Dossayev was Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade, Vice Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for regulation of Natural Monopolies. He also served as the Minister of Finance, Minister of Healthcare, Minister of Economy and Budget Planning, and Minister of National Economy. He was Chairman of the Board of JSC «National Managing Holding «Baiterek» and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and member of the Committee for legislation and court and legal reformwas born in 1974. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute and the Kunayev University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and member of the Committee for sociocultural developmentwas born in 1984. She is a graduate of the Turan-Astana University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.