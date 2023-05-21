Go to the main site
    May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 May 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 21.

    EVENTS

    1940 – The Institute of Geological Research is founded by academician Kanysh Satpayev.

    1999 – Mukhtar Shakhanov, an eminent Kazakh poet, author of over 30 poetry books, and famed public figure, is awarded the International Prize Rukhaniyat.

    1999 – The installation of the Caspian oil pipeline stretching from West Kazakhstan to the coast of the Black Sea begins.

    2012 – The Aiteke-bi Mausoleum unveils in Nurota, Navoiy region of Uzbekistan.

    2014 – Kazinform International News Agency is awarded the Certificate of Merit on behalf of the Russian Government for its huge contribution to the development of the Russian language and culture as well as the consolidation of compatriots living overseas.

    2017 – The Kazakhstan Hockey History Hall with unique hockey exhibits opens at the Barys Arena.

    2019 – The Almaty Film Festival and Almaty Film Commission stands opened at the Cannes Festival Marche du Film.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
