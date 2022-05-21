May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 21.

DATES

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed on May 21. The day provides an opportunity to deepen understanding of the values of cultural diversity.

The Culture and Art Worker's Day is marked on May 21 in Kazakhstan.

Culture Freedom Day takes place annually on the third Saturday of May. It aims at educating the worldwide public about the benefits of using and encouraging free culture as well as providing an international day to serve as a platform to promote free culture artists.

EVENTS

1940 - The Institute of Geological Research is established.

1999 - Mukhtar Shakhanov, eminent Kazakh poet, author of over 30 poetry books, and famed public figure, receives the International Prize Rukhaniyat.

1999 - The laying of the Caspian oil pipeline stretching from West Kazakhstan to the coast of the Black Sea begins.

2012 - The Aiteke-bi Mausoleum opens in the area of Nurota, Navoiy region, Uzbekistan.

2014 - The Kazinform International News Agency receives the Certificate of Merit from the Russian Government for its huge contribution to the development of the Russian language and culture as well as the consolidation of compatriots residing abroad.

2017 - The Kazakhstan Hockey History Hall with unique hockey exhibits opens at Barys Arena.

2019 - The Almaty Film Festival and Almaty Film Commission stands are presented at the Cannes Festival Marche du Film.