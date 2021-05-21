Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 May 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 21.

    EVENTS

    1940 – The Institute of Geological Research is founded by academician Kanysh Satpayev. Today it is the leading geological scientific research centre of Kazakhstan.

    1999 – Outstanding Kazakh poet, author of more than 30 poetic books, well-known public figure Mukhtar Shakhanov is awarded the Rukhaniyat International Award. His works were translated into 30 languages of the world.

    1999 – The Caspian oil pipeline laying kicks off. It is to run from West Kazakhstan to the Black Sea shores.

    2012 – The Aiteke bi mausoleum officially opens in Navoi region of Uzbekistan. It symbolizes friendly ties between fraternal nations of Kazakhs and Uzbeks.

    2014 – Kazinform International News Agency is awarded the Honorary Certificate of the Russian Government.

    2017 – The Kazakhstani Hockey History Hall of opens at the Barys Arena.

    2019 – The Almaty Film Festival и Almaty Film Commission stand is on display at the Marche du Film- Festival de Cannes.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region