May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 21.

EVENTS

1940 – The Institute of Geological Research is founded by academician Kanysh Satpayev. Today it is the leading geological scientific research centre of Kazakhstan.

1999 – Outstanding Kazakh poet, author of more than 30 poetic books, well-known public figure Mukhtar Shakhanov is awarded the Rukhaniyat International Award. His works were translated into 30 languages of the world.

1999 – The Caspian oil pipeline laying kicks off. It is to run from West Kazakhstan to the Black Sea shores.

2012 – The Aiteke bi mausoleum officially opens in Navoi region of Uzbekistan. It symbolizes friendly ties between fraternal nations of Kazakhs and Uzbeks.

2014 – Kazinform International News Agency is awarded the Honorary Certificate of the Russian Government.

2017 – The Kazakhstani Hockey History Hall of opens at the Barys Arena.

2019 – The Almaty Film Festival и Almaty Film Commission stand is on display at the Marche du Film- Festival de Cannes.