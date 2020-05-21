May 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 21.

DATES

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

In 2001, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity and a year later the UN General Assembly proclaimed the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Day of Cultural and Arts Workers in Kazakhstan

Initially the Day of Cultural and Arts Workers in Kazakhstan was instituted in 1998 and marked on the last Sunday of September. However, in 2013 it was moved to the 21st of May. It was instituted to emphasize the essential contribution made by representatives of that sphere to the formation, development, and preservation of cultural and historic values, patriotism, and overall cultural development of citizens.

EVENTS

1999 - Outstanding Kazakh poet and public figure Mukhtar Shakhanov is awarded with the Rukhaniyat International Award. It is bestowed upon the prominent politicians, statesmen, public figures, scientists and all those who greatly contribute to the enrichment of overall spiritual values, revival and development of technological progress, culture, education system.

1999 - The construction of the Caspian oil pipeline linking West Kazakhstan to the Black Sea coast starts. The project covered the laying of a 1510 km pipeline and the creation of a shipping terminal on the Black Sea coast near Novorossiysk. The construction works began in May 1999, and the first tanker was loaded in October 2001.

2013 - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law «On Personal Data and Protection» aimed at ensuring the inviolability of privacy, protecting personal and family secrets, and strengthening government regulation in this regard.

2014 - «Kazinform» International News Agency is awarded the honorary diploma of the Government of the Russian Federation for the great contribution to the development of the Russian language and culture as well as to the cause of consolidation of compatriots abroad. The awarding ceremony was held in Shanghai as part of the 16th World Russian-Language Press Congress.

2018 - The State Duma of the Russian Federation opens the exhibition «Kazakhstan and Russia - Friendship for Ages!» dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The exhibition contained unique photographs depicting the history of the formation of relations from the first days of independence of the two states.

2019 – The Cannes Marche du Film festival presented The Almaty Film Festival and Almaty Film Commission mount which allowed the guests of the event to see all the sights of Almaty and Almaty region using virtual reality glasses.