May 20. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of May.

NAMES

photo

Krymbek Kusherbayev (1955) – Kazakh statesman and political figure.

Born in Kazalinsk city, Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Academy of Social Sciences under the Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party.

In 2019, he was the head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan. In 2019 and 2022, he was the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

photo

Marat Khussainov (1967) - First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated fromt he Chelyabinsk Higher Tank Command School, Military Academy of the Armored Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia, and the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

He took up his current post in 2021.

photo

Nurlan Sauranbayev (1967) - Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Temir Joly.

Born in Taraz, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation, and received his master's degree from the ENI-Agip Training Center for oil industry.

He was appointed to his current post in 2021.


