Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 20. Today's Birthdays

    20 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of May.

    NAMES

    Krymbek Kusherbayev (1955) - Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kazalinsk city, Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Academy of Social Sciences under the Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party.

    In 2019, he was the head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan. In 2019 and 2022, he was Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.


    Marat Khussainov (1967) - First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda region, he graduated fromt he Chelyabinsk Higher Tank Command School, Military Academy of the Armored Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia, and the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

    He took up his current post in September 2021.


    Nurlan Sauranbayev (1967) - Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Temir Zholy National Company.

    Born in Taraz, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation, and received his master's degree from the ENI-Agip Training Center for oil industry.

    He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 9. Today’s Birthdays
    June 8. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    5 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary