Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 20. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2022, 08:00
May 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of May.

NAMES

photo

Krymbek Kusherbayev (1955) - Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kazalinsk city, Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Academy of Social Sciences under the Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party.

In 2019, he was the head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan. In 2019 and 2022, he was Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

photo


Marat Khussainov (1967) - First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated fromt he Chelyabinsk Higher Tank Command School, Military Academy of the Armored Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia, and the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

He took up his current post in September 2021.

photo


Nurlan Sauranbayev (1967) - Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Temir Zholy National Company.

Born in Taraz, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation, and received his master's degree from the ENI-Agip Training Center for oil industry.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022