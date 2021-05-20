May 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of May.

NAMES

(1955) is the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Social Sciences Academy of the CPSU Central Committee.

Prior to the appointment headed the Presidential Administration.

Has been serving since September 2019.









is the 1Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.

is the 1Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Chelyabinsk Higher Artillery Command School, Armored Forces Military Academy of Russia, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.









(1967) is the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JCS CEO.

Born in 1967 in Taraz city is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, National Defence University named after the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy.

Has been appointed to the post April this year.