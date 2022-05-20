May 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 20.

DATES

World Metrology Day is observed on May 20. It marks the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875. This treaty provides the basis for a worldwide coherent measurement system that underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global environment.

World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20 each year. The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem.

International Clinical Trials Day is held on May 20 each year to commemorate the day that James Lind began the first randomized clinical trial in 1747.

EVENTS

1998 - The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Status of the capital of Kazakhstan defining the legal status, organizational and political, and economic grounds of functioning of the Kazakh capital.

2001 - The International Chess Super Tournament dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan takes place for the first time in Astana. World champion Vladimir Kramnik, and ex-champ of the world Garry Kasparov took part in it.

2010 - The Kazakh team of climbers becomes the first in the world to complete the 14 highest peaks of the planet program.

2013 - Kazakhstan and Bolivia establish diplomatic relations.

2014 - The street named after ex-King of Jordan Hussein bin Talal opens in Astana.

2016 - Sagadat Nurmagambetov. Last interviews documentary by Kazakhfilm wins the prize for the best portrait feature at the 12th International Film Festival of Documentary Films and TV Programs Pobedili Vmeste held in Sevastopol.

2018 - Actress Samal Yesslyamova wins the prize at the 71st Cannes Film festival for her role in the film Ayka by Sergei Dvortsevoy.