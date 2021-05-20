May 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 20.

EVENTS

1998 – The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Status of the Capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is adopted. The law defines the legal status, organizational, political and economic basis of functioning of the capital city of Kazakhstan.

2001 - Astana (now Nur-Sultan) hosts the 1st International Chess Super Tournament dedicated to the 10th jubilee of the Republic of Kazakhstan's independence. World champion Vladimir Kramnik ranked 2nd by FIDE and ex-champion of the world Garry Kasparov ranked 1st by FIDE participate in the event.

2006 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected the Chairman of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in Sochi, Russia.

2012 - A memorial dedicated to the victims of mass starvation of the 1930s is unveiled in Kazygurt district of South Kazakhstan region.

2013 – The Joint Communiqué at the level of Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Bolivia to the United Nations is signed in New York. The diplomatic relations are established between the two countries.

2014 – The Kazakh capital, Astana (now Nur-Sultan), names a street in honor of the King of Jordan Hussein bin Talal.

2014 - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan scores another award in the Best Banknote of the Year nomination. The International Bank Note Society recognizes a 1,000 tenge banknote as the Best Banknote of 2013 which is devoted to Kultegin Turkic alphabet.

2016 - ‘Sagadat Nurmaganbetov. The last interview’ documentary produced by JSC Kazakhfilm named after Shaken Aimanov earns an award at the 12th International Festival of Documentaries and TV Programs in Sevastopol.

2018 - Actress Samal Yeslyamova’s role in ‘Ayka’ drama earned her the Cannes Film Festival Award in the Best Actress category. The plot of the film is the story of a young immigrant from Kyrgyzstan who illegally works in Moscow. It tells about her personal growth and drastic life changes.

2019 - An office of KazakhExport Export Insurance Company JSC (part of Baiterek National Management Holding JSC) is unveiled in the Republic of Tajikistan.



