May 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 20.

EVENTS

1998 - Law «On the Status of the Capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is adopted. The law defines the legal status, organizational and political and economic basis of functioning the capital city of Kazakhstan.

2001 - Astana (now Nur-Sultan) hosts the 1st International Chess Super Tournament dedicated to the 10th jubilee of the Republic of Kazakhstan's independence. World champion Vladimir Kramnik and ex-champion of the world Garry Kasparov participated in the event.

2010 - Presentation of Jonathan Aitkens' book Nursultan Nazarbayev and Creation of Kazakshtan translated into the Russian language was held in Moscow.

2012 - A memorial devoted to the victims of mass starvation of the 30s of the 20th century is unveiled in Kazygurt district of South Kazakhstan region.

2013 - Joint Communiqué at the level of Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Bolivia to the United Nations is signed in New York. The diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.

2014 – Astana names a street in honor of the King of Jordan Hussein bin Talal.

2014 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan receives another award in the Best Banknote of the Year nomination. The International Bank Note Society recognized 1,000 tenge banknote as the Best Banknote of 2013 which is devoted to Kultegin Turkic alphabet.

2016 - Documentary «Sagadat Nurmaganbetov. The last interview.» produced by JSC Kazakhfilm receives an award at the 12th International Festival of Documentaries and TV Programmes in Sevastopol.

2018 - Actress Samal Yeslamova wins the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Aika. The plot of the film is the story of a young immigrant from Kyrgyzstan who illegally works in Moscow. It tells about her personal growth and drastic life changes.

2019 - An office is opened for a representative of KazakhExport Export Insurance Company JSC (part of Baiterek National Management Holding JSC) in the Republic of Tajikistan.