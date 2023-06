May 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of May.

NAMES

Director of Qazaqconcert State Organizationwas born in 1964 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory and the International Business Academy. Prior to being appointed to her recent post in April 2022, she was the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Yermek KOSHERBAYEV was born in 1965 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the USSR. He began his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kazakh SSR in 1988. Then he served at the Kazakh Embassy in Switzerland and worked for several Kazakhstani oil and gas companies. He was Vice Minister of Agriculture and Executive Secretary of the Ministry as well. Prior to becoming Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia in January 2020, he was Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region Kairat NURLYBAYEV was born in 1973 in Atyrau region. He is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute. He took up his recent post in January 2021.

Deputy head of the Majilis’ Office of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat KALYANBEKOV was born in 1979 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University. He worked for the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Presidential Administration. He was the General Director of Almaty TV Channel and the General Director of Nur Media Holding prior to taking up his recent post in February 2022.



Adviser to the Minister and official spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurdilda ORAZ was born in 1981 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Karaganda Academy of the Kazakh Interior Ministry. He was appointed to the post in February 2019.