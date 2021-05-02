May 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of May.

NAMES

Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic Kazakhstanwas born in 1964 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory and the International Business Academy. Prior to being appointed to her recent post in June 2019, she was Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federationwas born in 1965 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the USSR. He began his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kazakh SSR in 1988. Then he served at the Kazakh Embassy in Switzerland and worked for several Kazakhstani oil and gas companies. He was Vice Minister of Agriculture and Executive Secretary of the Ministry as well. Prior to being named Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia in January 2020, he was Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau regionwas born in 1973 in Atyrau region. He graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute. He took up his recent post in January 2021.

General Director of Nur Media Holdingwas born in 1979. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University. He worked for the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Presidential Administration. Prior to taking up his post at Nur Media Holding in July 2019 he was the General Director of Almaty TV Channel.

Adviser to the Minister and official spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1981 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Karaganda Academy of the Kazakh Interior Ministry. He was appointed to the post in February 2019.

Deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar regionwas born in 1990 in Almaty. He is a graduate of American and Chinese universities. He interned at Chevron, J.P. Morgan, Citibank and World Bank. He was Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2020.