May 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 2.

EVENTS

2012 – A stele, devoted to the 20th anniversary of the first Friendship Centre in Kazakhstan, unveils in Ust Kamenogorsk.

2012 – A new historical and ethnographic centre unveils in Turkestan to showcase works of the local craftsmen, musical instruments of ancient people.

2014 – Serik Aprymov’s Bauyr feature film is awarded at the 45th International Film Festival in Nashville, U.S.

2015 – The first association of fellow-countrymen of Kazakhstanis permanently residing in the UAE gathers in Dubai.

2018 – Kazakhstani students sweep four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the World Schools Individual Chess Championships in Durres.

2018 – The first Week of Kazakhstani Cinema takes place in Masqat to feature films under the Contemporary Kazakhstan's culture in global world project within the Rukhani Janghyru program.

2019 – UNESCO makes a decision to declare 2020 the Year of Tonykok monument.



