May 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 2.

EVENTS

1997 – Arykbalyk, Valikhanovsk, Keller, Kokshetau, Leningrad, Ruzayevsk, Chistopolsk, and Chkalovsk districts are abolished in Kokshetau region.

2006 – The decision to resume construction of the Moinak hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 300 MV on the Charyn Rivern in Almaty region is made.

2012 -A stele dated to the 20th anniversary of the first Friendship Center in Kazakhstan is unveiled in Ust Kamenogorsk city.

2014 - A new historical and ethnographic center is inaugurated in Turkestan to showcase works of the local craftsmen and musical instruments of ancient people. The center has a hotel which can accommodate up to 200 tourists.

2014 – Bauyr drama by Kazakhstani director Serik Aprymov wins The Best Film Award at the 45th International Film Festival in Nashville, U.S.

2015 – The first association of fellow-countrymen of Kazakhstanis residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gathers in Dubai. The even brings together over 300 Kazakhstanis.

2018 - Kazakhstani students scoop four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the World Schools Individual Chess Championships in Durres. 387 young chess players from 40 countries of the world participate in the event.

2018 -The first Week of Kazakhstani Cinema takes place in Masqat, the Sultanate of Oman, to screen dramas by Kazakhstani directors as part of the Rukhani Janghyru program.

2019 – UNESCO makes a decision to declare 2020 the Year of Tonyukuk memorial.



